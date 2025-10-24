Angelica Perez of La Semana

Angelica Perez is the Eastside and La Semana reporter, where she focuses on Tulsa’s Latino communities in partnership with the bilingual newspaper La Semana del Sur. Angelica’s journalism career began when she joined the yearbook staff at her high school. Since then, Angelica has served as the editor-in-chief of the University of Texas at Arlington’s collegiate newspaper and interned at The Dallas Morning News and NPR affiliate KERA. Before moving to Tulsa, she reported for the Houston Landing, spearheading the newspaper’s Spanish language taskforce.

