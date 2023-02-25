7 Images
OSU Athletics Vision Plan
An aerial overview of the OSU Athletics Vision Plan. (Oklahoma State University)
The Gallagher-Iba Arena Welcome Plaza is fan-focused, with added premium parking and tailgating experiences to enhance the fan experience from the moment they arrive for an event. (Oklahoma State University)
The plan includes a new softball facility partially located on the former site of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. (Oklahoma State University)
The plan proposes an addition to the existing wrestling facility, which would increase the size of the wrestling room, allowing for additional mat space and amenities. (Oklahoma State University)
A new basketball practice facility will feature two practice courts for both men's and women's teams, who are at times displaced during other athletic and campus events on the Gallagher-Iba Arena game court. (Oklahoma State University)
The vision plan proposes an indoor track and field facility south of the existing outdoor track and field complex. (Oklahoma State University)
The Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute will unite the academic expertise of OSU's human performance and nutrition experts with data-informed strategies and resources from the university's athletic partners. It will be located immediately adjacent to the existing practice fields and the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. (Oklahoma State University)
