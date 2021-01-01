5 Images
Opponents of legislation targeting drag performers voice concerns
Drag queen Public Universal Cuaima speaks to a crowd of protestors after the House Judiciary Committee passes House Bill 2186, which would make some performances of drag illegal. They yelled, “Let young queer kids celebrate gender!” (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
A line of state troopers cuts through a crowd of 2SLGBTQ+ activists gathered outside a House Judiciary Committee meeting. The committee passed a ban on some forms of drag performances with a vote of 5-2. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
Ahead of a committee meeting that ultimately passed a ban on some drag queen performances, demonstrators gather in the Capitol rotunda. Lawmakers were booed by the crowd following the vote. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
An activist demonstrates at the Oklahoma Capitol rotunda in February ahead of a committee hearing that passed a bill banning some forms of drag performances. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
A drag queen speaks to a crowd of activists who gathered for a rally after the passage of a partial drag performance ban out of committee. The activist twirled, saying they “look like Barbie to prove a point.” “I am proud of all of you for being here and being known. We are not hiding in the shadows anymore,” they said. “We are being known.” (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
