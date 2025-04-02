Election Results: Stillwater approves new animal shelter, Lowe wins county commissioner seat

Voters in 71 Oklahoma counties went to the polls Tuesday to consider a wide array of issues and candidates.

They cast ballots to decide school bonds, pick state lawmakers and reshape city codes. Below are many of the notable results. The full results are available on the state Department of Elections website .



Bryan Logan claims victory in Senate District 8 runoff primary

GOP voters in the state’s Senate District 8 — which includes parts of Okfuskee, Creek, Okmulgee, Muskogee and McIntosh Counties — chose Bryan Logan to advance to the general election for the open seat.

Logan, of Paden, has spent the last 20 years running a construction and carpentry business. He also serves in various leadership positions across sectors, such as American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance Okfuskee County Chapter Board, where he is president of the County and local #462 units. He is campaigning as a Christian conservative, stating his opposition to abortion. He also supports increasing teacher pay.

Logan earned 55.56% of the vote, edging out competitor David Nelson, the operator of Morris Tag Agency.

Bryan Logan For State Senate 2025 / Facebook Bryan Logan earned the most votes in the Republican primary for Oklahoma's Senate District 8.

The Senate seat in District 8 was left open after former Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned over the summer. Six weeks before filing his resignation, he had been removed as chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee. However, he told the nonprofit news outlet NonDoc he resigned to pursue business interests.

Logan will now face Democrat Nathan Brewer and Independent Steve Sanford, both of Henryetta, in the general election on May 13.



Two GOP candidates emerge at the forefront of House District 74 primary

Sheila Vancuren and Kevin Norwood emerged as the top Republican candidates in a five-person field for the open seat in Oklahoma’s House District 74, which includes Tulsa and Rogers Counties.

Vancuren , who earned 28.27% of the vote, is the wife of the seat’s previous holder. Former Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, left the position before the legislative session began to serve as deputy county commissioner to Lonnie Sims in Tulsa.

One of Vancuren’s top priorities is education, and according to her website, she wants to work to reduce class sizes and ensure students have access to a breadth of extracurricular activities. Many of her other priorities reflect national-level Republican goals, like curbing illegal immigration and ending gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. It is currently illegal for doctors to provide gender-affirming treatments to youth in Oklahoma .

Norwood , who earned 20.56% of the vote, is a youth minister. He is also an active community volunteer who earned the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Environmental Excellence Affiliate Champion designation for his work with Keep Owasso Beautiful. Norwood is endorsed by the state’s 2nd Amendment Association and Oklahoma Faith Leaders. He wants to reduce wasteful spending in the government, a popular Republican platform at the national and state levels.

The two will advance to a runoff primary on May 13. The winner of that election will face Democrat Amy Hossain on June 10.



Republicans head to runoff primary, one Democrat clears multiple opponents in House District 71 primaries

Both Republican and Democratic voters in Tulsa County’s House District 71 had the chance to vote in primaries for the district’s open seat. Former Rep. Amanda Swope, D-Tulsa, vacated the position late last year to be the City of Tulsa’s director of tribal policy and partnerships under Mayor Monroe Nichols.

On the Republican side, Beverly Atteberry and Tania Garza earned the most votes. Third-place finisher Heidemarie Fuentes will no longer be in contention for the seat.

Atteberry earned 48.56% of the vote, just shy of the 50% threshold needed to clear the primary without triggering a runoff. She has a law firm specializing in will, probate and criminal law. She told Oklahoma Voice that her priorities include improving roads and public education to draw more businesses to the state.

Garza works for Tulsa Remote, a program funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation that offers $10,000 grants to remote workers who relocate to Tulsa. In her role, she helps new residents connect with opportunities to be involved in the Tulsa community. She is involved with The League of Women Voters and Tulsa's Young Professionals, among other organizations. Her platforms include strengthening infrastructure quality. She earned 29.27% of the vote.

Garza and Atteberry will compete in a runoff primary on May 13.

In the Democratic race, Amanda Clinton came up as the clear frontrunner, beating out three opponents and avoiding a runoff by earning 51.28% of the vote.

Amanda Clinton / amandaforoklahoma.com Amanda Clinton beat three competitors to bypass a runoff election in the Democratic primary for House District 71.

Clinton owns a consulting firm and worked as the communications director for Nichols’ mayoral campaign last year. Nichols endorsed Clinton in the race.

On her website, Clinton touts her involvement with Planned Parenthood, running as a pro-choice candidate in a state where abortion is largely illegal. Clinton was previously an Emmy Award-winning creator and producer on the show Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People.

"Being raised in the Cherokee Nation and working for my Tribe and other Tribes showed me what governments that serve people look like, and it doesn't look like the state of Oklahoma," Clinton said in a press release announcing her victory. "From Ryan Walters shortchanging public school students and educators to inequitable health care for women, elders and disadvantaged populations, to workers deprived of the opportunity to retire with dignity, Oklahomans are being neglected and left behind by their government.”

Clinton will face the winner of the Republican runoff primary on June 10.



Stillwater voters greenlight new animal shelter

Almost 75% of Stillwater voters who cast their ballots approved an $8.75 million bond Tuesday to fund a new animal welfare facility, addressing long-standing concerns about overcrowding and outdated conditions at the current shelter.

The new facility, set to be built near Stillwater Regional Airport and Sanborn Lake, will nearly triple the size of the current building. Plans include expanded kennel and cattery capacity, dedicated intake and isolation areas, improved ventilation, modern drainage systems and space for adoptions and medical care.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce praised the vote results.

“I think it's a big step forward,” he said. “It's a facility for animal welfare that we've needed for many years, and so I am excited that the folks of Stillwater recognized that need and felt that it was worthy of support.”

The bond will raise property taxes by about $60 annually for a $240,000 home and will cover construction, design, equipment and furnishings.

The new facility is expected to open in late 2027 or early 2028.

Shelter staff and volunteers have long advocated for the upgrade, citing the city’s growing population and the facility’s limited space and resources.



Jason Lowe wins Oklahoma County Commissioner seat

Democrat Jason Lowe won the race for the open seat on Oklahoma’s County Commission, edging out independent Jed Green by earning over 85% of the vote.

Provided Rep. Jason Lowe won the Democratic primary for Oklahoma County Commissioner. He'll now advance to the April general election to face independent candidate Jed Green.

Lowe, who currently serves in the statehouse, told The Oklahoman that he wants to see the new county jail building, currently slated to be constructed near Del City, blend in with the rest of the area. He has advocated for the jail to stay downtown but understands that might not be possible. There have been concerns about the building's location and proximity to a residential neighborhood.

On his campaign website , Lowe also highlights mental health and infrastructure as his priorities.

The seat was left vacant after former Commissioner Carrie Blumert left in the fall to become CEO of Tulsa-based Mental Health Association Oklahoma.



OKC’s Ward 7 selects new councilmember

Camal Pennington beat out John Pettis, Jr. for the Ward 7 seat on OKC’s city council, earning support from 64.46% of voters.

Pennington currently works as the executive director of It’s My Community Initiative, a nonprofit organization offering various programs, like one aimed at helping low-income fathers.

Pennington’s campaign website emphasizes strengthening families and public safety. He boasted an endorsement from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

Pettis previously held the Ward 7 seat but resigned from the office in 2018 after facing charges of embezzlement and tax evasion. The embezzlement charges were dropped in 2019 . Pettis did plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of tax evasion.

In a Facebook video announcing his new campaign , however, Pettis claims he was wrongly charged, with the accusations designed to cost him the 2018 election for County Commissioner.

Mark Nash

New Edmond mayor wins with platform of financial security

Mark Nash edged out competitor Tom Robins to become the next mayor of Edmond.

After the defeat of the city's "Edmond of the GO" bond package in November, Nash ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility .

During the election period for the bond, he was a vocal opponent of the proposal and the 14.3% tax increase it would levy on Edmond residents.

Nash earned 54.86% of the vote.



City of Lindsay approves slew of city charter amendments

Voters in the City of Lindsay approved 12 proposed amendments to the city charter.

An amendment to change election rules so that candidates must live in the city for at least six months before filing and setting the general election to April flew by, receiving almost 90% of the vote. Other amendments, like one to set procedures for city council meetings in the absence of the mayor, the mayor and vice mayor, or a quorum, still passed, but by narrower margins.

According to a statement from the city’s attorney, Lindsay’s city charter has only received amendments in 7 of its 73 sections since its adoption in 1947. Certain sections of the charter are no longer consistent with state law, such as election dates and times. In addition, current policy mandates that public works projects costing $10,000 or more go through a competitive bidding process, which can prevent city administration from addressing smaller needs in a timely manner, the statement says.

A state audit of the city released last November found inadequate oversight and lack of record-keeping led Lindsay to miss out on over $1 million in grants between 2019 and 2022. The city also lost another $1 million via its utility program in that period. According to the statement from the city attorney, the proposed amendments are the beginnings of changes the city needs to implement to ensure its financial stability.



Blanchard Public Schools bond package fails for the third time

The third time was not the charm for a bond package at Blanchard Public Schools.

The three-part package would have been worth $42 million dollars. Over the past year and a half, voters in the district rejected two bonds over $65 million. With the dollar amount of the package reduced, the district hoped it could raise the funds for some of the improvements it had proposed before.

The first portion, totaling $19 million, would have covered eight new classrooms for the high school and a gym that would double as a safe room. The second part, totaling $11.6 million, would have built a new fieldhouse and classroom for athletic programs. The third, also ringing in at $11.6 million, would have relocated baseball and softball facilities to the high school.

The bond package would not have resulted in a tax increase if passed, but would have kept the current tax rate going for the next 11 years.

School bonds need at least 60% of the vote to pass. None of the package’s parts managed to reach the 50% threshold.