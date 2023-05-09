© 2021 KOSU
Politics

Voters in Norman, Moore and Garfield County among those casting ballots today

By Ryan LaCroix
Published May 9, 2023
Voters in 22 counties across Oklahoma will head to the polls Tuesday.

Garfield County residents will vote on a 0.3% percent sales tax increase to expand and renovate the county jail. Approval would help ease overcrowding by adding 82 beds and 16,000 square feet. The same proposal was rejected by voters last fall, with nearly 63 percent voting against.

Voters in Moore will consider a curbside recycling program, at a residential rate of nearly four dollars per month, which would increase by two percent every year for five years. A similar proposal was defeated by voters in 2016.

In Norman, voters will decide whether to increase their hotel room excise tax from 5 percent to 8 percent. The tax will not be paid by Norman residents.

Voters will also see propositions in Ada, Bartlesville, Cashion, Felt, Hobart, Kellyville, Weatherford, and elsewhere.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

