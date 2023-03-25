At least 23 people are dead after tornadoes tear through the South

Updated March 25, 2023 at 8:14 AM ET

A powerful tornado left a trail of devastation across rural Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night — killing at least 23 people, wrecking buildings and leaving thousands of homes without power.

"We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Saturday morning. "We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said search and rescue operations are continuing. "The loss will be felt in these towns forever," he said Saturday morning. "Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends."

Silver City and Rolling Fork, two small towns about an hour's drive from of Jackson, Miss., bore the initial brunt of the tornado, the National Weather Service reported on Friday night.

A tornado has touched down in Silver City, MS, in Humphreys County. Highway 49W is congested at this time with emergency crews. Please use an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/npfYxnMGSN — MHP Greenwood (@MHPTroopD) March 25, 2023

At least 13 people have died in Sharkey County, where Rolling Fork is located, the Associated Press reported. Five more people were killed in Carroll County and Monroe County, which are northeast of Rolling Fork, according to ABC News.

In a Facebook live video, Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson also confirmed another death in Silver City.

As of Saturday morning, more than 110,000 customers had lost power in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.us.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told WJTV that the tornado caused widespread damage, especially in homes, and a main priority was to rescue those injured by the wreckage.

"There is a lot of damage that has taken place," Walker said. "We still have folks who are trapped in their homes, and we're out now trying to get them out and get them to the hospital."

In Alabama, residents in Hamilton in Marion County reported roof damage, downed trees and powerlines, according to Al.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

