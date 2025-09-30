Cherokee Nation increases funding to build ‘world-class system of wellness’ for citizens

The Cherokee Nation continues to build momentum in improving its healthcare operations.

The tribe based in northeast Oklahoma runs the largest tribally operated healthcare system in the U.S, and recently assumed control of the Claremore Indian Hospital — the last Indian Health Service facility still managed by the federal government inside the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an amended version of the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act on Monday at the Tahlequah Wellness Center, freeing up millions of dollars for additional health investments.

“These amendments really stand for two important things. One…if we're going to build a world-class system of wellness in the Cherokee Nation, we need to invest, as we do, into health clinics,” Hoskins Jr. said in a speech . “Make sure we have a great workforce that we support and recruit and retain top talent across all the positions.”

The Cherokee Nation initially enacted the Public Health and Wellness Act in 2021. It was later amended in 2023 to include opioid and e-cigarette settlement dollars of $100 million and treatment plans .

After Hoskin Jr. inked the amended act on Monday, it increased the third-party health insurance revenue the tribe can invest into healthcare and wellness initiatives from 7 to 10 percent.

“Here in 2025, thanks to the Council of the Cherokee Nation and their unanimous support, we're giving this law a boost,” Hoskin Jr. said. “Remarkably, our health system generates a tremendous amount of third-party revenue. They increase it year after year, and they do it because they're committed, number one, to quality, putting the patient first.”

In his speech, Hoskin Jr. noted that the Cherokee Nation needs to be the one to improve its citizens’ health outcomes by continuing to invest in food security and housing programs, as well as wellness centers, such as the one where he signed the revised act on Monday.

“We cannot wait around for the federal government to provide funds for programs that they deem in our best interest,” Hoksin Jr. said. “We're going to decide, in the interest of the Cherokee people, what is in our best interest in terms of public health and wellness.”

Cherokee Nation Deputy Secretary Canaan Duncan said the funding from this act extends beyond the reservation, pointing to wellness grants made available to Cherokee Community Organizations .

“It was just this morning that we heard from Los Angeles, California, that the group out there is putting their public health and wellness funds to use,” Duncan said. “ Last weekend, we're hearing of groups around the country doing canning classes, food sovereignty classes, walking classes, and these aren't on the reservation. These are throughout the United States, and this law has put us in a position to do that.”