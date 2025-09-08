KOSU presents An Evening with Mary Louise Kelly in Oklahoma City on Nov. 4

Experience the award-winning journalist and co-host of All Things Considered as she shares insights from her career covering politics and world affairs. It will be an evening of conversation and stories, as she pulls back the curtain on how she brings you the news every day.

General admission tickets are $75 and available for purchase now. Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear one of public radio's most recognizable voices in Oklahoma City.

Kelly is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods , where she discusses the biggest national security news of the week with NPR correspondents.

Kelly first launched NPR's intelligence beat in 2004 and spent a decade as the network’s national security correspondent. As a co-host of All Things Considered, she has brought listeners to Russia, North Korea and beyond. Kelly’s past reporting has tracked the CIA and other spy agencies, terrorism, wars and rising nuclear powers. Her assignments have found her deep in interviews at the Khyber Pass, at mosques in Hamburg and in grimy Belfast bars.

Kelly has written two novels and published a memoir in 2023, It. Goes. So. Fast . The New York Times bestseller focuses on balancing her journalism career with her role as a parent.

Outside NPR, Kelly's writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and many others.

Hear Kelly talk about her career and get a behind-the-scenes look at the news on Nov. 4 in Oklahoma City!