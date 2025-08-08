IRS Commissioner Billy Long replaced after less than two months

The Trump administration is replacing IRS Commissioner Billy Long, less than two months after the former Missouri Congressman took over at the agency. It's the latest in a string of IRS management shakeups.

A White House spokesman confirmed Long's ouster, which was first reported by the New York Times. The administration did not offer an immediate explanation for the move, which took IRS staffers by surprise.

For the time being, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner. The IRS churned through four acting commissioners in the early months of the Trump administration before Long was confirmed to the post in mid-June.

Long, who served six terms in the House of Representatives, is an auctioneer with little experience in tax administration. He's expected to receive an ambassador's appointment after leaving the IRS.

"It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland," Long said in a statement. "I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead!"

Long's departure continues a tumultuous time at the IRS, which has laid off thousands of staffers, including nearly than a third of its auditors.

The tax collection agency also struck a controversial deal to share confidential taxpayer information with immigration officials searching for people who are living in the country illegally.

The IRS is currently gearing up to implement the sweeping changes to tax law in the recently-passed GOP budget bill.

Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio contributed to this story.

Copyright 2025 NPR