Tribal nation sounds alarm over potential legislation hindering its economic, trust land rights

UKB leaders say the language would terminate the tribe’s right to trust land as well as its basic economic development rights within its reservation, which the Department of the Interior said is shared with the Cherokee Nation — though that status is in flux. The tribe said the language of the legislation emerged from Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s office.

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians learn these details from a Freedom of Information Act request they received from the Department of the Interior, according to the tribe’s press release.

Klint Cowan, the tribe’s attorney general, said Mullin – a Cherokee Nation citizen – is trying to circumvent letting the courts decide whether the UKB can have land held in trust for gaming.

“Congress can just do whatever it wants with Indian tribes and Indian country,” Cowan said. “He [Mullin] submitted this legislation to the Department of the Interior for technical assistance. But the aim of it would be to attach it to an appropriations bill and essentially terminate the UKB, because we would no longer have the right to have land interests at all, whether for gaming or otherwise, and which would completely deprive us of the ability to do economic development and raise revenue to provide services for our members.”

KOSU obtained the email chain that the UKB received in its FOIA request. It includes an email sent by Jason Freihage, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior, which shared bill language from the Senate Appropriations Committee.

UKB is demanding the legislative provision draft be retracted.

“This is genocide by redline,” UKB Chief Jeff Wacoche said in a statement. “And it is being carried out not with muskets or manifest destiny, but with a secret pen in a Senate office.”

Mullin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. accused the UKB of fabricating “claims of possessing Cherokee Nation’s treaty rights and history.”

“Fortunately, neither the Congress, the courts, nor the federal executive branch have agreed with the UKB’s phony narrative,” he said in a statement.

“We appreciate Senator Mullin, a proven defender of tribal sovereignty, advancing the legislation and we look forward to it being signed into law,” he said.

If a bill containing the draft language were to pass, Cowan said it would hamper the tribe’s efforts to build a casino in Tahlequah and weaken its ability to provide social services to UKB citizens.

This is the latest twist in jurisdictional fights between the two tribes.

The Department of the Interior issued what’s known as an M-Opinion in January, stating that the UKB and the Cherokee Nation have concurrent jurisdiction over the Cherokee reservation in Northeast Oklahoma, giving the UKB more momentum to re-establish a casino in Tahlequah.

It was a decision that Hoskin Jr. disagreed with.

“But the truth remains: the Cherokee Nation has sovereign authority and exclusive tribal jurisdiction over our 7,000 square-mile Reservation in Oklahoma,” Hoskin Jr. said in a statement, following the opinion’s release . “We look forward to working with the members of our congressional delegation to ensure this ill-advised opinion is not implemented.”

After President Trump took office in his second term, he suspended all of the opinions made under the Biden administration for further review. That includes the M-Opinion.

“That M-Opinion is not a final agency action,” Cowan said. “So the idea is the opinion will tee up a federal decision so that the Cherokee Nation can sue, and we can go to court, and the courts will resolve all this. … Senator Mullin is now trying to circumvent that legal process.”