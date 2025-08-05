© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Northeastern State University celebrates new optometry facility supporting rural, tribal communities

KOSU | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
Cherokee Nation leaders and NSU officials celebrate the opening of NSUOCO on July 29, 2025.
Raymond Walsh
/
Cherokee Nation
Cherokee Nation leaders and NSU officials celebrate the opening of NSUOCO on July 29, 2025.

Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University is celebrating its new $40 million facility, which spans 78,000 square feet. The three-story building is opening just in time for the start of the fall semester and features a modern design with an eye exam on the exterior.

It’s a facility that the Cherokee Nation was proud to back.

“The $5 million investment the Cherokee Nation contributed to NSU’s new College of Optometry is one of the most impactful contributions we’ve ever made in health care education,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “It supports hundreds of future optometrists and gives them hands-on training experience through the Cherokee Nation Health Services, where more than 40,000 annual patient encounters transpire.”

The shared idea between NSU and Cherokee Nation leaders to provide high-quality eye care to tribal citizens came to fruition in 1979 with the opening of the Oklahoma College of Optometry. Now, 46 years later, the college boasts that it is one of 25 optometric colleges in the nation and the only one with a specific focus on supporting rural and tribal communities.

“NSUOCO is truly a special place,” Dr. Nate Lighthizer, dean of the College of Optometry, said in a statement. “With expanded space and cutting-edge technology, we’re not only increasing access—we’re introducing new services, including a refractive surgery clinic, more contact lens and primary care clinics, and a new aesthetics clinic. This building reflects our deep commitment to growing and serving the people of Oklahoma.”

The new facility is in Tahlequah at 870 East Crafton Street near NSU’s RiverHawks softball park.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
News eye careCherokee NationIndigenous peoplesNortheastern State Universityrural issues
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese (Twilla)
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content