Natalie Kitroeff and Rachel Abrams join 'The Daily' as co-hosts

KOSU | By Michael Barbaro,
Natalie KitroeffRachel Abrams
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
left to right: Rachel Abrams, Natalie Kitroeff and Michael Barbaro
The New York Times Company
left to right: Rachel Abrams, Natalie Kitroeff and Michael Barbaro

The New York Times' five-day-a-week radio show and podcast The Daily is welcoming two new co-hosts to the team.

Natalie Kitroeff and Rachel Abrams will share hosting duties with Michael Barbaro, who has been with the show since its inception in 2017. Sabrina Tavernise, who joined as co-host in 2022, has returned to full-time reporting.

"The Daily deepens people's understanding of the most important stories we cover and produces original journalism that is best in class in the audio world," said Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times. "Having Natalie and Rachel join Michael as hosts will strengthen the team that makes the show so compelling to listeners."

Kitroeff spent five years as an international correspondent and Mexico City bureau chief, where she led reporting on the cartels’ drug trade and corruption at the highest levels of power. The New York Times Company touts her perspective on trade, border politics and immigration laws as invaluable during crucial news moments.

Abrams was part of the 2018 reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing sexual harassment and misconduct. She was featured on The Daily during an episode about one of her sources from her #MeToo reporting.

"Each stage in The Daily’s history has been a lesson in how much better and more creative the show can be when we expand our roster of hosts," Barbaro said. "Natalie and Rachel are the perfect journalists to take us into this new chapter. Both are fearless reporters and passionate believers in the power of audio storytelling. I can’t wait to see what the three of us can do together."

Listeners can hear The Daily every weekday evening, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., on KOSU
Michael Barbaro is co-host of "The Daily."
Natalie Kitroeff is co-host of "The Daily."
Rachel Abrams is co-host of "The Daily."
