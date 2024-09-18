© 2024 KOSU
StateImpact's Jillian Taylor selected for National Press Foundation fellowship

KOSU | By KOSU News,
Jillian Taylor
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:55 AM CDT
StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor riding on the back of a cargo bike alongside a group of young bicyclists on their way to school in Edmond.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor riding on the back of a cargo bike alongside a group of young bicyclists on their way to school in Edmond.

StateImpact Oklahoma’s Jillian Taylor is among 25 journalists selected for the National Press Foundation’s 2024 Community Development Fellowship.

The reporters come from nonprofit, local and national newsrooms nationwide. Taylor is the only reporter from Oklahoma.

Fellows will learn about “the policies and investments related to health, wealth and overall community well-being,” according to an NPF news release. She will travel to Missoula, Montana, to hear from experts based across the country on issues affecting community development and pervasive racial gaps.

The fellowship program is sponsored by RWJF.

Taylor covers health across Oklahoma for StateImpact. She started working for the collaboration of NPR member stations in August 2023.

