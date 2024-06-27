Cousins organization seeks to uplift Oklahoma 2SLGBTQ+ youth amid lack of protections

The Trevor Project, which strives to end suicide for LGBTQ+ youth, found in a recent study that Indigenous LGBTQ+ youth face higher rates of anxiety, depression and self-harm.

Cousins co-founder Sarah Adams explained statistics like that highlight why the organization is a valuable resource.

“If there is somebody that you know that you can talk to and you can be honest with, that's a lifeline,” Adams said. “If you know an adult who's safe, who can provide access to tools, that is a lifeline.”

The Trevor Project noted community services that support LGBQ+ Indigenous youth are important, and more funding is needed to aid in these efforts.

Adams emphasized Cousins is a grassroots effort and others who want to build a resource like it should be able to do so.

“What we're doing isn't rocket science, right?” Adams said. “Like we are, we are just providing a safe space. We are providing resources.”

Cousin members are invited to lead the PrideFest parade in downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday, alongside other Two Spirit and Indigenous members of the LGBTQ+ community.

To learn more about Cousins, Adams said to visit their Instagram page or email [email protected].

The Trevor Project offers resources to prevent self-harm. The hotline is 1-866-488-7386, and the text messaging service can be initiated by texting “start” to 678-678.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.