Oklahoma City University announces new tribal sovereignty institute

Oklahoma City Mayor and Dean of the OCU School of Law, David Holt (Osage) stood alongside several tribal leaders to announce the formation of the forthcoming institute on Tuesday.

Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby expressed the need for the institute, explaining that state and tribal leaders need to understand the concept of sovereignty to work successfully together.

“I think that it can be a greater bond between the state and the tribes through this institute,” Anoatubby said. “Not only the state but also the other cities and counties. Everyone can learn about sovereignty, what it means, what the benefits are, how it can be utilized. And I truly believe this is a great step.”

Along with shining a light on tribal sovereignty, the institute will also cover subjects associated with American Indian law, cultural preservation, language revitalization and economic development.

As a practicing attorney, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear also said he supports the creation of the new institute.

“We need information that is accessible to attorneys and policy makers and members of the public,” Standing Bear said in a press release. “We need focused training as well. I think this institute can play a critical role in this regard, and I’m pleased to see it launch.”

The institute will be located in downtown Oklahoma City, where the OCU School of Law resides.

Holt said more details will be shared after the institute’s executive director is selected.