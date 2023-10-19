Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Onetime Trump attorney Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the sweeping Georgia election interference case.

Powell spread baseless claims of widespread election fraud after the 2020 contest that Donald Trump lost, and worked to access voting machines in Coffee County, Ga., and elsewhere to further those assertions.

She initially faced racketeering and other charges in Georgia, and her plea deal means she agrees to reduced charges. A judge on Thursday said she faces one year of probation for each of six charges, and that she must testify truthfully against co-defendants.

Powell had sought a speedy trial, and jury selection was set to begin Friday in the trial of Powell and co-defendant Kenneth Cheseboro, another Trump-aligned lawyer.

She becomes the second person to take a guilty plea in the sprawling state case, after bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.