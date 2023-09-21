© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma cannabis businesses shut down following Kay County bust

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Officials show some of the confiscated marijuana from the busts.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
Officials show some of the confiscated marijuana from the busts.

A handful of marijuana businesses were shut down in Kay County last week.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and law enforcement in the north central Oklahoma county worked together to respond to complaints about medical marijuana businesses in the area.

Five marijuana businesses were shut down after the two groups conducted several routine compliance inspections, citing illegal activities such as untraceable and untagged marijuana.

Last week, the state agency and law enforcement seized or embargoed 14,000 marijuana plants and more than 4,800 pounds of marijuana. The OMMA filed emergency orders to shut down the growers.

Earlier this year, the OMMA found through an independent study that Oklahoma might be producing 64 times more marijuana than medical patients need.

Drummond is asking anyone with information about suspected illegal grow operations to submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. A complaint form is available at oag.ok.gov by clicking on the “Illegal Marijuana Tipline” tab. Tips also can be sent to illegalgrow@oag.ok.gov and reporters can remain anonymous.

* indicates required

Tags
News marijuanaOklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content