Pride Month specials airing on KOSU

In honor of Pride Month, KOSU is featuring several hours of special radio programs in June.

Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health

Every day, queer teens and young adults are challenged by the politicization of gender identity and sexual orientation and the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. And the mental health consequences are alarming. A staggering 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth 13 through 24 report to have seriously considered suicide, and 14 percent have tried to hurt themselves, according to a 2022 report from The Trevor Project. Considering LGBTQ+ youth face continued fights around their identity, what are mental health concerns specific to queer youth? And what support is necessary for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults to best take care of their well-being amid a national political climate that’s working against them?

Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall

"America, Learn Your History" began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten. In this radio special: Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Bobby's guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.

Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m.

Witness: Pride Month

Witness History from the BBC World Service shares stories of LGBTQ+ rights, told by the people who were there. In this episode, we meet the first openly gay political candidate in the U.S., revisit the first Pride March in the U.K., and hear about the diaries of the woman commonly referred to as ‘the first modern Lesbian’.