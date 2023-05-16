KOSU expands 'Here & Now' to two hours in weekday refresh

Beginning Monday, June 5, KOSU will bring listeners a slightly revised weekday schedule. Here are the details:

Here & Now, the live midday news program from NPR and WBUR Boston, will expand to two hours on KOSU. It will now air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To accommodate that move, Fresh Air will move to back an hour from its current airtime, to its new airtime of 1 to 2 p.m.

Leaving the schedule is The Takeaway. The show's producer WNYC and distributor PRX announced the show's cancellation in February. Its last show will air Friday, June 2. No other shows are leaving KOSU's airwaves in this new weekday lineup.

The new weekday schedule goes into effect beginning Monday, June 5.

We hope you'll enjoy the new lineup and, as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for listening to and supporting KOSU!