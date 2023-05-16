© 2021 KOSU
KOSU expands 'Here & Now' to two hours in weekday refresh

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
hereandnow-trio-inside.jpg
WBUR
left to right: 'Here & Now' hosts Deepa Fernandes, Robin Young and Scott Tong

Beginning Monday, June 5, KOSU will bring listeners a slightly revised weekday schedule. Here are the details:

  • Here & Now, the live midday news program from NPR and WBUR Boston, will expand to two hours on KOSU. It will now air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • To accommodate that move, Fresh Air will move to back an hour from its current airtime, to its new airtime of 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Leaving the schedule is The Takeaway. The show's producer WNYC and distributor PRX announced the show's cancellation in February. Its last show will air Friday, June 2. No other shows are leaving KOSU's airwaves in this new weekday lineup.

The new weekday schedule goes into effect beginning Monday, June 5.

We hope you'll enjoy the new lineup and, as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for listening to and supporting KOSU!

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
onair_sq.jpg
