© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Oklahoma has few organic farms, but a USDA program could aid in changing that

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
gandjfarms.jpg
Oklahoma State University Agricultural Communications Services
Jerri Parker (left), the owner operator of G and J Farm in Seminole County, plants watermelons. The farm also produces cucumbers, tomatoes, and beef.

Demand for organic produce and meat has been on the rise in Oklahoma. From 2016 through 2019 organic product sales doubled.

But as of 2021, there were only six certified organic operations in the state.

The USDA is hoping to change that by assisting producers — here and across the country — through the Organic Transition Initiative.

Earlier this year, the USDA strengthened regulation by making the Strengthening Organic Enforcement Rule. Cracking down on fraudulent organic operations, strengthening certification and enforcement throughout the supply chain.

From managing land without using prohibited pesticides, to logistical challenges, farmers face a multitude of struggles during the first few years of certification. The National Resources Conservation Service will dedicate financial and technical assistance to help.

Farmers, ranchers, and other producers beginning or in the process of transitioning to organic certification are eligible to apply.

Tags
News organic farmingfarmingagricultureOklahoma agricultureU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is serving as the KOSU Spring 2023 intern.
See stories by Cheyenne Leach
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content