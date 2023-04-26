Tonya Mosley named co-host of 'Fresh Air with Terry Gross'

Award-winning public media journalist Tonya Mosley has been named co-host of Fresh Air with Terry Gross, the radio program and podcast devoted to contemporary arts and issues, produced by WHYY in Philadelphia and distributed by NPR. Terry Gross will continue as Executive Producer and Host.

Mosley is a correspondent and former host of Here & Now, the midday radio show from NPR and WBUR Boston, and the creator and host of the podcast Truth Be Told. She has been a regular contributing interviewer for Fresh Air since 2021.

“Fresh Air listeners will be pleased to learn that Terry Gross’ role remains unchanged,” notes WHYY CEO and President Bill Marrazzo. “At the same time, we are adding another top-notch interviewer and host who brings her own distinctive voice and expertise to the program.”

"Tonya’s wide range of knowledge and experience, her warm inviting presence, and her ability to make a deep connection with guests, make her a perfect fit for our show,” said Gross. “I’m thrilled that she is our new co-host, and I know our listeners will be, too."

Adds Mosley, “It is a tremendous honor to join Terry in this mission-driven work to inform, inspire and delight listeners through long-form conversation. Terry's ‘driveway moments’ have been like a beacon throughout my career. She has inspired me to use my deep curiosity to help us make sense of ourselves and each other. Fresh Air is unmatched in its ability to remind us of our humanity, and this opportunity to continue the work alongside Terry and the Fresh Air team is a dream come true.”

Mosley’s past interviews for Fresh Air include actors Brooke Shields, Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh, comedian Robin Thede and several fiction and non-fiction authors.

Mosley has also served as a television anchor, producer and correspondent in several markets, including Boston, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky and Seattle. She has won several awards for her groundbreaking journalism, including a 2016 Emmy Award for her PBS series Beyond Ferguson, NABJ and RTDNA awards for the public radio series Black in Seattle and a Washington State Association for Justice award for her reporting on conflicting reports from Seattle police about a murder investigation. In 2015, she was awarded the John S. Knight Fellowship at Stanford University, where she co-created a curriculum for journalists on the implications of implicit bias. She also co-wrote a Belgian/American experimental study on the effects of protest coverage.