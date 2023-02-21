Public radio show "The Takeaway" ends after 15-year-run

After 15 years, The Takeaway is ending its run as a weekday news and talk program. Its last show will be on June 2.

In a memo explaining the cancellation, leadership from the show's producer WNYC and distributor PRX pointed to a declining audience for The Takeaway, as well as the financial challenges of producing a daily radio show.

"This was not a decision made lightly," the statement said.

KOSU is currently evaluating options to replace The Takeaway in our programming lineup.