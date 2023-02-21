© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Public radio show "The Takeaway" ends after 15-year-run

KOSU
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
thetakeawaylogo-2023.jpg

After 15 years, The Takeaway is ending its run as a weekday news and talk program. Its last show will be on June 2.

In a memo explaining the cancellation, leadership from the show's producer WNYC and distributor PRX pointed to a declining audience for The Takeaway, as well as the financial challenges of producing a daily radio show.

"This was not a decision made lightly," the statement said.

KOSU is currently evaluating options to replace The Takeaway in our programming lineup.

Tags
News station news
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content