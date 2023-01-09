KOSU hires Michael Vierow as membership specialist

In his role as Membership Specialist, he will oversee KOSU's quarterly membership drives, maintain membership communication and assist in database management.

"After getting to know Michael a KOSU listener, member, and volunteer, we are so pleased to have him join the KOSU team as our new membership specialist," said Jenny Mae Harms, KOSU Development Director. "Michael believes in the power of factual information and wants to use his talents to support public media for all of us! We are lucky to have him."

Michael graduated from Southern Nazarene University in 2017 with a degree in Mass Communication. While there, Michael served as editor-in-chief of The Echo, SNU’s student newspaper. Before joining KOSU, he worked as an estate planning paralegal.

In his free time, Michael enjoys reading, monochrome photography, and the films of Yasujirō Ozu.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Michael to the KOSU team!