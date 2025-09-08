KOSU announces new weekend schedule starting Oct. 4

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 4, KOSU will bring listeners a revised on-air weekend schedule. This includes the addition of two new shows, repeat broadcast of a handful of favorites, and new times for several more.

KOSU generally refreshes its schedule every two years to bring listeners new program offerings. But, this is not a massive change – 81% of our weekend schedule remains the same.

All of KOSU’s weekday schedule and The Spy programs will stay intact. These changes only pertain to daytime schedules on Saturdays and Sundays.

What’s New?

KOSU will be adding two shows to its weekend lineup — This Old House Radio Hour and The Sam Sanders Show.

This Old House Radio Hour is a radio spinoff of the long-running public television series This Old House. Hosted by Jenn Largesse, the show covers all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Each week, the show tackles your home repair questions, shares expert advice, and brings you stories of historic restorations and practical fixes. It will air twice each weekend – Saturdays from 5-6 a.m. and Sundays from 9-10 a.m. You can hear a recent episode here .

Sam Sanders is a familiar name and voice to many public radio listeners. He was a political reporter for NPR and hosted The NPR Politics Podcast and It’s Been a Minute. His new radio show – The Sam Sanders Show – focuses on TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. It’s your weekly destination for all things fun, and will air Saturdays from 2-3 p.m. You can hear a recent episode here .

What’s Getting Repeat Broadcasts?

In addition to This Old House Radio Hour having two airings each weekend, a handful of other popular weekend shows will also enjoy multiple airings. Listeners can expect additional broadcasts of This American Life, while secondary airings of Hidden Brain, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and Freakonomics will continue in the new schedule, albeit at new times.

What’s Going Away?

Unfortunately, as with every programming schedule change, there are also some shows that will no longer air on KOSU in order to make way for new programming options. Leaving our airwaves in October will be Code Switch / Life Kit, Milk Street Radio and Living On Earth.

Below is the new weekend schedule, starting on Oct. 4: