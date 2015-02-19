3 Images
New KOSU home
KOSUbuilding-interior2.png
KOSU's new 5,200-square-foot studio will not only allow for future expansion but will house music and news production under one roof, creating a new synergy for the station’s staff and nonprofit partners. (AMMP Studio)
KOSUbuilding-interior1.png
The new design for the space features seven new studios for community production, as well as work and meeting spaces for community journalism. (AMMP Studio)
18NKlein-Aerial.jpg
An aerial view of 18 N Klein, looking east toward downtown Oklahoma City.
