Music

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds for Summer

Published July 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy.
Courtesy of the artists
Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy.

Tune into some fresh new musical arrivals from The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks from albums recently received, acquired, picked up, and passed along with well-known names including Natalie MacMaster, Rhiannon Giddens, Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, and singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran's debut in the Thistle playlists. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds from Fiona's mailbox.

Music
