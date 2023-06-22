The Thistle & Shamrock: Fresh Summer Sounds

Settle into the summer by tuning into some fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the US, Scotland, and hand delivered! Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists you'll know and new names you'll get to know. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds and be among the first to hear what's dropped into Fiona's mailbox this summer. Featured artists include Daimh, Simon Miller and James Kerry.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.