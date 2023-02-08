Harrison (feat. Kadhja Bonet), 'Float'

Toronto-bred, Juno-nominated producer and jazz musician Harrison is a high-achieving polymath: When he isn't producing his own engrossing singles, you might find him composing for Nintendo. His work fuses synthetic beats with complex, jazz-like arrangements, and on "Float," he distills these sounds into a smooth, delicate soul rhythm. Featured singer Kadhja Bonet handles the melody, and her voice is light as a feather: "Do you wanna fill me up like a cheap balloon / That deflates when you leave the room?" she sings, her airy resonances melting into a cyclical chord progression and grooving bass line. The song reads like a diary entry reflecting on ambiguous relationships, and as Bonet's fluttering choral harmonies are pulled higher by Harrison's buttery reverberations, the music fills the spaces left by the lyrics' romantic uncertainty.

