Leftover Salmon On Mountain Stage

Leftover Salmon returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. The band formed in 1989, and its unique blend of country, bluegrass and Cajun music (combined with years of hard work and touring) has made it a beloved act on America's summer-festival circuit and beyond.

In 2002, Leftover Salmon lost founding member Mark Vann to cancer, but the group continued touring until 2004, when its surviving members announced a hiatus. But thanks to some high-profile replacements (Matt Flinner, Scott Vestal, Tony Furtado and Noam Pikelny), Leftover Salmon carried on. After adding banjo player Andy Thorn, the group issued Aquatic Hitchhiker in 2012. Leftover Salmon's current lineup features original members Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt, Thorn, Greg Garrison and Alwyn Robinson.

SET LIST

"Liza"

"Down In The Hollow"

"Blair Mountain"

"High Country"

"Waterboy"

"Two Highways"

