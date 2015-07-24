A Playlist For Newborns

On last week's All Songs +1, we shared the songs we think make a great introduction to the world of music for a newborn child.

We also asked you to share the first song you think a newborn should hear. Your picks spanned hundreds of years and nearly as many genres, from stirring orchestral works by Beethoven and Mahler to classics by Louis Armstrong and John Denver and softer songs by contemporary artists like My Morning Jacket and Phosphorescent.

We've compiled a handful of your suggestions in a Spotify playlist, which you can stream below. If you didn't get a chance to tell us your pick, share it and let us know why you love it in the comments.

