© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

A Playlist For Newborns

By Julian Ring
Published July 24, 2015 at 2:50 PM CDT
Soothe your young one with our playlist of infant-inspired songs.
General Photographic Agency
/
Getty Images
Soothe your young one with our playlist of infant-inspired songs.

On last week's All Songs +1, we shared the songs we think make a great introduction to the world of music for a newborn child.

We also asked you to share the first song you think a newborn should hear. Your picks spanned hundreds of years and nearly as many genres, from stirring orchestral works by Beethoven and Mahler to classics by Louis Armstrong and John Denver and softer songs by contemporary artists like My Morning Jacket and Phosphorescent.

We've compiled a handful of your suggestions in a Spotify playlist, which you can stream below. If you didn't get a chance to tell us your pick, share it and let us know why you love it in the comments.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Julian Ring
Julian Ring is an associate producer for NPR One. He adapts radio stories for NPR's digital platforms and creates original audio available exclusively on NPR's mobile apps. Ring previously oversaw podcast operations for NPR One and hand-curated daily news using the app's editorially responsible algorithm.
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU