All Songs At 15: An Insider's Guide To Great Moments In ASC History

Thursdays this year we're celebrating All Songs Considered's 15th birthday with personal memories and highlights from the show's decade and a half online and on the air. If you have a story about the show you'd like to share, drop us an email:allsongs@npr.org.

Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are still out of the office, so we (that'd be All Songs Considered contributor Katie Presley and ASC intern Julian Ring) are going to keep running with our takeover of the show. Today, for our Throwback Thursday post, we're sharing our favorite personal memories of the show. We were both fans long before we arrived at NPR, though we'd never admit that to Bob's face, and for both of us, the show — and the music loved and shared by Bob and Robin — has helped us through some tough moments.

Listen to the songs and read the memories below.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.