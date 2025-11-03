Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 3-7: Music you should hear this week

Every week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features five musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, November 3

Antonio Otero is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/jose.antonio.otero.

Tuesday, November 4

Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.

Wednesday, November 5

YZMN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at yzmnofficial.com.

Thursday, November 6

The Call — featuring members from OKC and Tulsa — was a rock band who toured with Simple Minds, Psychedelic Furs and Peter Gabriel. Find more of their music at the-call-band.com.

Friday, November 7

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.