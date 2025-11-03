© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 3-7: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Thunder Jackson
Thunder Jackson

Every week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features five musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, November 3

Antonio Otero is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/jose.antonio.otero.

Tuesday, November 4

Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.

Wednesday, November 5

YZMN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at yzmnofficial.com.

Thursday, November 6

The Call — featuring members from OKC and Tulsa — was a rock band who toured with Simple Minds, Psychedelic Furs and Peter Gabriel. Find more of their music at the-call-band.com.

Friday, November 7

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content