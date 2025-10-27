© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 27-31: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:39 AM CDT
Happy Halloween!
Amber Watson
/
Unsplash
Happy Halloween!

Every week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features five musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

It's spooky season, so before you eat all the candy or scare yourself silly, listen to these ghostly songs by Oklahoma artists!

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, October 27

Kay Starr was from Dougherty. Find more of their music here.

Tuesday, October 28

Spooklight was a musical project from Oklahoma musicians. Find the full album at spooklighthalloween.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday, October 29

Feel Spectres is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at feelspectres.com.

Thursday, October 30

Bobby Barnett was from Cushing. Find more of their music here.

Friday, October 31

Evangelicals was from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/evangelicals.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content