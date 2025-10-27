Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 27-31: Music you should hear this week
Every week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features five musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
It's spooky season, so before you eat all the candy or scare yourself silly, listen to these ghostly songs by Oklahoma artists!
This week's picks are below:
Monday, October 27
Kay Starr was from Dougherty. Find more of their music here.
Tuesday, October 28
Spooklight was a musical project from Oklahoma musicians. Find the full album at spooklighthalloween.bandcamp.com.
Wednesday, October 29
Feel Spectres is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at feelspectres.com.
Thursday, October 30
Bobby Barnett was from Cushing. Find more of their music here.
Friday, October 31
Evangelicals was from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/evangelicals.