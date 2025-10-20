Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 20-24: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is playing songs featured in Sterlin Harjo's Tulsa-focused TV show, The Lowdown.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, October 20

Sierra Spirit is from Claremore. Find more of their music at sierraspirit.komi.io.

Tuesday, October 21

Connor Helm is from Stillwater. Find more of their music at instagram.com/Connor.Helm_music.

Wednesday, October 22

Casii Stephan is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at casiistephan.com.

Thursday, October 23

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Kenny O'Dell wrote pop, country and soft rock songs, including hits by Loretta Lynn, Charlie Rich, Tanya Tucker and The Judds. Find out more about him here.

Friday, October 24

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.