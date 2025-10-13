© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 13-17: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:07 AM CDT
Ethan Hawke stars in the shot-in-Tulsa television show "The Lowdown."
FX
Ethan Hawke stars in the shot-in-Tulsa television show "The Lowdown."

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is playing songs featured in Sterlin Harjo's Tulsa-focused TV show, "The Lowdown."

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, October 13

Leon Russell was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at leonrussell.com.

Tuesday, October 14

JD McPherson grew up near Talihina. Find more of their music at jdmcpherson.com.

Wednesday, October 15

The Gap Band was from Tulsa. Find more about them here.

Thursday, October 16

Travis Linville is from Chickasha and Tulsa. Find more of their music at travislinvillemusic.com.

Friday, October 17

JJ Cale was from Tulsa. Find more of his music at jjcale.com.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content