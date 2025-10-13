Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 13-17: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is playing songs featured in Sterlin Harjo's Tulsa-focused TV show, "The Lowdown."

This week's picks are below:

Monday, October 13

Leon Russell was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at leonrussell.com.

Tuesday, October 14

JD McPherson grew up near Talihina. Find more of their music at jdmcpherson.com.

Wednesday, October 15

The Gap Band was from Tulsa. Find more about them here.

Thursday, October 16

Travis Linville is from Chickasha and Tulsa. Find more of their music at travislinvillemusic.com.

Friday, October 17

JJ Cale was from Tulsa. Find more of his music at jjcale.com.