Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 13-17: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. This week, KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is playing songs featured in Sterlin Harjo's Tulsa-focused TV show, "The Lowdown."
The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.
This week's picks are below:
Monday, October 13
Leon Russell was from Tulsa. Find out more about him at leonrussell.com.
Tuesday, October 14
JD McPherson grew up near Talihina. Find more of their music at jdmcpherson.com.
Wednesday, October 15
The Gap Band was from Tulsa. Find more about them here.
Thursday, October 16
Travis Linville is from Chickasha and Tulsa. Find more of their music at travislinvillemusic.com.
Friday, October 17
JJ Cale was from Tulsa. Find more of his music at jjcale.com.