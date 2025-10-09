Banjo Fest in Oklahoma City celebrates all things banjo

Banjo Fest is taking place from Oct. 9 through 11 at the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City.

“This is like Christmas times a million for banjo fans. Banjo players come from all around literally the world,” Lucas Ross, the outreach coordinator for the Banjo Museum, said.

Friday afternoon starts with a tune up session, where banjo owners can have their banjos worked on by a pro, followed by ticketed events that include performances and the induction of the 2025 American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame class, which includes Don Flemons, Noam Pikelny, Sean Moyses, Vinnie Mondello and Fred Van Eps, posthumously.

"Dom Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops really embraces that early style of playing." Ross said. "He actually narrates and hosts our new history exhibit. For a lot of people, they don't understand or might not know that the banjo has deep roots in African culture and music."

Noam Pikelny will be inducted into the Banjo Museum Hall of Fame along with Don Flemons, Sean Moyses, Fred Van Eps and Vinnie Mondello.

Thursday and Friday night is the "Night at the Museum Jam," where festival attendees can play late into the night at the museum.

"They used to do it at the hotel that they stayed at, but I think they were rocking the place too much. So we opened up the museum late at night." Lucas Ross

Ross said that it's one of his favorite things to do.

"I've watched banjo players have never met before, but they know about the other one, and they say, can I play with you?" Ross said. "This is a special thing to watch two musicians or more have this conversation of music."

Saturday afternoon is the Bricktown Banjo Bash with public performances at the museum and throughout the district. The festival ends with a nostalgic pizza party sing-along in the museum's pizza parlor.

Ross said it's tradition to sing and play songs from the 1920s.

"If people do anything, that's the one thing they want to be part of is the big pizza party," Ross said.

Provided Bricktown Banjo Bash

Ross hopes people leave the festival with a newfound appreciation of the banjo.

"I grew up in a house that didn't really listen to country music, so I never would have thought banjo would be something I was so passionate about," Ross said.

"So it's really some of the neatest opportunities to hear some really high quality musicians and performers and find out you might be a banjo fan. You didn't even know it." Lucas Ross

Currently on display at the American Banjo Museum is "Pop! Goes the Banjo!", an exploration of the banjo through American pop culture. That includes banjos that Steve Martin and Kermit the Frog have played.