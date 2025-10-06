Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 6-10: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, October 6

Wet Muscles is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/wet.muscles.

Tuesday, October 7

John Calvin Abney is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johncalvinabney.com.

Wednesday, October 8

Sky Hemenway is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/skyhemenway.

Thursday, October 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Cordell and OKC country songwriter Brett James died in September at the age of 57. He wrote more than 500 songs recorded by the likes of Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw. From 2002, here's Brett James with "Chasing Amy."

Friday, October 10

Natalie is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/nataliebrianna56.