Bartees Strange returns to Oklahoma City for intimate solo concert

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published October 1, 2025 at 9:03 AM CDT
See an intimate solo performance by Bartees Strange on Nov. 7 in Oklahoma City.

Join KOSU for an intimate solo concert by indie rock singer and guitarist Bartees Strange on Friday, Nov. 7 at ACM@UCO Live Room in Oklahoma City.

The Mustang, Okla. native returns to OKC for one of only a handful of solo dates this fall, as he swings through the Midwest and Great Plains.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Bartees Strange in a small, intimate venue!

The ACM@UCO Live Room is located at 25 S. Oklahoma Ave. in Bricktown and the show is all ages.

Tickets are $20 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Space is limited, and we expect this show will sell out quickly, so get your tickets fast!

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
