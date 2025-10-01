Bartees Strange returns to Oklahoma City for intimate solo concert
Join KOSU for an intimate solo concert by indie rock singer and guitarist Bartees Strange on Friday, Nov. 7 at ACM@UCO Live Room in Oklahoma City.
The Mustang, Okla. native returns to OKC for one of only a handful of solo dates this fall, as he swings through the Midwest and Great Plains.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Bartees Strange in a small, intimate venue!
The ACM@UCO Live Room is located at 25 S. Oklahoma Ave. in Bricktown and the show is all ages.
Tickets are $20 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Space is limited, and we expect this show will sell out quickly, so get your tickets fast!