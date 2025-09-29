Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 29 - October 3: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons. Times may vary Monday and Tuesday due to KOSU's membership drive.
This week's picks are below:
Monday, September 29
Abby Jane is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/abbyjanebruner.
Tuesday, September 30
Jaco Jaco is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jacojaco.
Wednesday, October 1
Due to our membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.
Thursday, October 2
Dewey rockabilly and country musician Rodney Lay was Roy Clark's band leader for two decades and a regular on the TV show "Hee Haw". In 1982, Rodney Lay and The Wild West had a Top 50 hit with "I Wish I Had A Job To Shove." Find out more about him here.
Friday, October 3
Joleen Brown is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at joleenbrown.com.