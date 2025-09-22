Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 22-26: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons. NOTE: Times may vary Wednesday through Friday due to KOSU's membership drive.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, September 22

Commander Pilot is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/commander_pilot_band.

Tuesday, September 23

Don White is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/DonWhiteBand.

Wednesday, September 24

sockbones is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sockbones.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, September 25

Pianist Jay McShann led Kansas City big bands before World War II, counting a young Charlie Parker as a band member. From 1973, here's Muskogee natives Jay McShann and Claude Williams with "I'll Catch the Sun." Find out more about McShann here.

Friday, September 26

Ben Rector is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at benrectormusic.com.