Brett James, Oklahoma songwriter of massive country hits, dies in plane crash at 57

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:40 PM CDT
Brett James
Brett James
Brett James

Brett James, a songwriter behind chart-topping hits for Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney, died on Thursday in a small plane crash in North Carolina. His wife and stepdaughter were also killed in the crash.

Brett James Cornelius was born in Columbia, Missouri, but raised in Oklahoma City and Cordell. After graduating from Baylor University in 1991, he enrolled in medical school at the University of Oklahoma.

But that was short-lived, as he road tripped to Nashville with a demo in hand. He was signed to Career Records, a subsidiary of Arista Nashville, which was co-founded by another Oklahoman, Tim DuBois.

James dropped out of medical school and charted two country songs in the top 40. But after struggling to find a foothold after a year or so, he returned to medical school.

He kept writing for a publishing company while in school and found success with 33 songs recorded by the likes of Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Martina McBride.

James quickly became one of Nashville’s most prominent songwriters. He wrote 27 No. 1 country hits, including Carrie Underwood’s massive 2005 song “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” which won him a Grammy for Best Country Song.

He also wrote hit songs for pop, Latin and Christian artists, including for Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi and Kelly Clarkson.

James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 and had more than 500 of his songs recorded by artists over the course of his career.

He was 57.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
