Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 15-19: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, September 15

Graham Colton + Abbey White are from Oklahoma City. Find more of his music at facebook.com/grahamcolton.

Tuesday, September 16

Lance Roark is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at instagram.com/lanceroarkmusic.

Wednesday, September 17

MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/moreandmore.mp3.

Thursday, September 18

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. From 1935, here's Butler musician Johnny Marvin with "I Want My Boots On When I Die." Find more of his music here.

Friday, September 19

Sports are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at sportsbandok.com.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
