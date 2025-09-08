Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 8-12: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.
This week's picks are below:
Monday, September 8
Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon are both from Oklahoma. Find more of their music at zachbryan.com and kingsofleon.com.
Tuesday, September 9
panhandle is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/panhandle.band.
Wednesday, September 10
Gum is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/gumtheband.
Thursday, September 11
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer "Pretty Miss" Norma Jean (Wellston and Oklahoma City) is arguably most well known as a regular on The Porter Wagoner Show. Find out more about her here
Friday, September 12
Red Dirt Rangers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at reddirtrangers.com.