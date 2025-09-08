© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 8-12: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
panhandle
panhandle

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, September 8

Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon are both from Oklahoma. Find more of their music at zachbryan.com and kingsofleon.com.

Tuesday, September 9

panhandle is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/panhandle.band.

Wednesday, September 10

Gum is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/gumtheband.

Thursday, September 11

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer "Pretty Miss" Norma Jean (Wellston and Oklahoma City) is arguably most well known as a regular on The Porter Wagoner Show. Find out more about her here

Friday, September 12

Red Dirt Rangers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at reddirtrangers.com.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content