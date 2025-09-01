Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 1-5: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, September 1

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

Tuesday, September 2

Cowboy Jr. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/cwby.jr.

Wednesday, September 3

Planet Irv is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/planetirv.

Thursday, September 4

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. In the 1950s and 60s, Merl Lindsay and his Nite Riders would host daily radio broadcasts on WKY. Find out more about him here.

Merl Lindsay & the Nite Riders - Gotta Little Red Wagon.mp3 Listen • 2:59

Friday, September 5

Sorry Darlin' is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sorrydarlin.bandzoogle.com.