Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 25-29: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:31 AM CDT
Call Me Sparrow
Mattea White, Stacy Rose Lott
Call Me Sparrow

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, August 25

Tom Pevear is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at tompevearmusic.com.

Tuesday, August 26

Call Me Sparrow is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/callmesparrow.music.

Wednesday, August 27

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.

Thursday, August 28

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Enid's Vida Chenoweth was a pioneer on marimba, and was the first marimbist to play Carnegie Hall and authored five books on the instrument. Find more about her and her music here.

Friday, August 29

Chelsea Days is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.
Oklahoma Music Minute
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
