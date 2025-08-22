Ty Segall: Tiny Desk Concert

A common misconception of the Tiny Desk is that bands have to keep it quiet or go all-acoustic. So when I invited Ty Segall to play in our office, I made a point of assuring him he could crank his electrified, riff-heavy guitar noise to 11. His three-word reply came via email: "We shall rock."

True to his word, the band pushed the limits of the space with stadium-sized vibes, opening with the pulse-spiking "You're the Doctor," from the 2012 album Twins. They followed with the title cut from this year's Possession and the rolling, harmony-rich "Whisper" from 2021's Harmonizer. They closed out the set with a gritty take on 2010's "Girlfriend" and "My Best Friend," from last year's Three Bells. It's some of the most glorious shredding you'll ever see at the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

"You're the Doctor"

"Possession"

"Whisper"

"Girlfriend"

"My Best Friend"

MUSICIANS

Ty Segall: vocals, guitar

Emmett Kelly: guitar, background vocals

Mikal Cronin: bass, background vocals

Ben Boye: keys

Evan Burrows: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineers: Josephine Nyounai, David Greenburg

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Photographer: Grace Raver

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

