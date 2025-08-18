© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 18-22: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
Chris Combs
Fivish
Chris Combs

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, August 18

Ken Pomeroy is from Moore. Find more of their music at kenpomeroymusic.com.

Tuesday, August 19

Jaco Jaco is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_jacojaco_.

Wednesday, August 20

J.R. Carroll is from Oologah. Find more of their music at jrcarrollmusic.com.

Thursday, August 21

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Tommy Collins (Bethany) from 1953 with "You Gotta Have a License." Find out more about him here.

Friday, August 22

Chris Combs is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chriscombsguitar.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
