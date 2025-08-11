Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 11-15: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, August 11

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at texinoband.com.

Tuesday, August 12

John Calvin Abney is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johncalvinabney.com.

Wednesday, August 13

Sun Deep is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/sundeep_music.

Thursday, August 14

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Steve Ripley was an engineer, inventor and guitarist who led country rock band The Tractors to two Grammy nominations.

Steve Ripley was from Pawnee and Glencoe. Find out more about him here.

Friday, August 15

Shaki Tavi is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at shakitavi.com.