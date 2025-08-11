© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 11-15: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
John Calvin Abney
Amber Watson
John Calvin Abney

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, August 11

One-half of Texino is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at texinoband.com.

Tuesday, August 12

John Calvin Abney is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at johncalvinabney.com.

Wednesday, August 13

Sun Deep is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/sundeep_music.

Thursday, August 14

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Steve Ripley was an engineer, inventor and guitarist who led country rock band The Tractors to two Grammy nominations.
Steve Ripley was from Pawnee and Glencoe. Find out more about him here.

Friday, August 15

Shaki Tavi is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at shakitavi.com.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
