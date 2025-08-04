© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 4 - 8: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Nia Moné
Roman Glover
Nia Moné

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, August 4

DesiLu is from Norman. Find more of their music at desilu.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, August 5

Ben Brock is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at benbrockmusic.com.

Wednesday, August 6

Nia Moné is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/niaxmone.

Thursday, August 7

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Vicki Young was a pop and country singer in the 1940s and 1950s who got her start on K-A-S-A A-M radio in Elk City with her family band. Vicki Young was from Vinson. Find out more about her here.

Friday, August 8

Chris Bo Jones is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/officialchrisbojones.
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
