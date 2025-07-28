Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 28 - August 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

The radio segment airs every weekday at 6:19, 8:19 and 11:38 in the mornings, and 3:18 and 5:18 in the afternoons.

This week's picks are below:

Monday, July 28

Ben Rector is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at benrectormusic.com.

Tuesday, July 29

Two members of Tenkiller are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at tenkillermusic.com.

Wednesday, July 30

Other Lives are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at otherlives.com.

Thursday, July 31

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Roy Ferguson and the Royals (Gore) from 1965 with "Stop Me." Find out more about them here.

Friday, August 1

Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at joshfudgemusic.com.